Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Super Lig
team-logoBesiktas
Tupras Stadyumu
team-logoGalatasaray
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Besiktas vs Galatasaray Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Besiktas and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news

Beşiktaş hosts league leaders Galatasaray, with the visitors holding onto a five-point lead at the summit and the hosts gunning for a place in the top three. There's plenty riding on this Istanbul Derby. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Besiktas vs Galatasaray, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia

How to watch Besiktas vs Galatasaray with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

How to watch and live stream Besiktas vs Galatasaray for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Besiktas vs Galatasaray on FuboStart free trial

Besiktas vs Galatasaray kick-off time

crest
Super Lig - Super Lig
Tupras Stadyumu

Besiktas vs Galatasaray will kick off on 7 Mar 2026 at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

This could be a pivotal afternoon in the Turkish Super Lig title race. Beşiktaş are on a fine run of form, unbeaten in a staggering 18 matches across all competitions since a defeat to Fener in November 2025. 

Besiktas JK v Göztepe SK - Trendyol Süper LigGetty Images

Super Lig leaders Galatasaray are four points clear of nearest challengers Fenerbahce, and riding the crest of a wave after eliminating Juventus from the Champions League and qualifying for the Round of 16, where they'll meet Liverpool over two legs.

ILKAY GÜNDOGAN GALATASARAYGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

Besiktas' attacking midfielder El Bilal Touré is sidelined with a hamstring injury until late March. Defender Emirhan Topcu is also out. 

Galatasaray will be without Metehan Baltaci due to suspension and Enes Emre Buyuk, who has a shoulder injury. 

Victor Osimhen has 10 goals and four assists in 17 league outings for Gala this term.

Galatasaray-vs-Juventus-Champions-League-2025-26-KO-play-offs-1sGetty Images

Team news & squads

Besiktas vs Galatasaray Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Yalcin

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Buruk

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

BJK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

GAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BJK

Last 5 matches

GAL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0