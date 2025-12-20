This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoFC Heidenheim
Voith-Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS WITH NORD VPN
James Freemantle

LIVE STREAM unbeaten Bayern Munich vs struggling Heidenheim in the Bundesliga

In the Bundesliga, Heidenheim hosts Bayern Munich on Sunday. GOAL reveals how you can stream the game.

To conclude the 15th matchday of the Bundesliga, face the unenviable task of a clash with the unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday. Bayern are soaring at the summit with 12 wins and a pair of draws from 14 matches, scoring a stunning 51 goals in the league already. Englishman Harry Kane has 18 league goals to his name already, five more than the entire Heidenheim squad put together. Kickoff on Sunday, 21 December at 11:30 EST or 16:30 BST. 

This article was originally written by Eric Klein for GOAL Germany. 

Who is showing Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich live on free-to-air TV and livestream today?

Here is where to find Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA ESPN Select
🇬🇧 UKAmazon Prime Video
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Football
🇦🇪 UAEShahid, MBC Action

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Heidenheim vs Bayern kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Voith-Arena

Team news & squads

FC Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

FC HeidenheimHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
41
D. Ramaj
27
T. Keller
6
P. Mainka
4
T. Siersleben
16
J. Niehues
2
M. Busch
19
J. Foehrenbach
3
J. Schoeppner
21
A. Beck
22
A. Ibrahimovic
18
M. Pieringer
1
M. Neuer
21
H. Ito
3
M. Kim
44
J. Stanisic
20
T. Bischof
42
L. Karl
17
M. Olise
8
L. Goretzka
6
J. Kimmich
7
S. Gnabry
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Schmidt

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Bundesliga
FC Heidenheim crest
FC Heidenheim
HDH
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Standings

Topics of the week: What was going on at FC Heidenheim?

Heidenheim are currently dealing with a number of injuries. The long-term injuries to Pacarada, Conteh, Pieringer and Feller are particularly noticeable as the season progresses. In addition, Honsak's participation also appears to be in doubt due to muscular problems – not particularly favourable conditions for the home game against the unbeaten league leaders.

Topics of the week: What was going on at Bayern Munich?

Bayern are also struggling with a number of problems in their squad. Manuel Neuer is out with an injury and will probably be replaced by Jonas Urbig as usual. Furthermore, Vincent Kompany will have to do without the suspended Konrad Laimer (5th yellow card) and Jamal Musiala, who is not yet fully fit after his long-term injury. Nicholas Jackson is already at the Africa Cup of Nations, which means he will also miss the last game before the winter break. At least Alphonso Davies is back from his long-term injury and was recently able to get his first minutes of playing time.

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Voith-Arena

Line-ups

FC Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

FC HeidenheimHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
41
D. Ramaj
27
T. Keller
6
P. Mainka
4
T. Siersleben
16
J. Niehues
2
M. Busch
19
J. Foehrenbach
3
J. Schoeppner
21
A. Beck
22
A. Ibrahimovic
18
M. Pieringer
1
M. Neuer
21
H. Ito
3
M. Kim
44
J. Stanisic
20
T. Bischof
42
L. Karl
17
M. Olise
8
L. Goretzka
6
J. Kimmich
7
S. Gnabry
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Schmidt

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

HDH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-head record

HDH

Last 5 matches

FCB

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

11

Goals scored

19
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0