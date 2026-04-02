After a dominant first leg 6-2 win, Barcelona Femení are looking to claim their eighth consecutive semi-final appearance against Real Madrid.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino will kick off on 2 Apr 2026 at 13:45 and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Barcelona virtually put the tie to bed in the first leg at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, despite a spirited solo performance from Madrid’s Linda Caicedo.

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Three-time European champions Barca lost last season's final to Arsenal, so the champions from 2021, 2023, and 2024 will be determined to take their crown back. A quadruple is also on the cards, as they've lifted the Spanish Super Cup, established a 13-point lead at the top of Liga F and secured their place in next month's Copa de la Reina against Atletico Madrid on May 16th.

Does Madrid have any chance here?

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Key stats

Barca have won 21 of the 22 competitive meetings between these sides.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: