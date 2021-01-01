How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Group Stage Week Five

Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras are already through to the last 16, but who will join them in this penultimate round of fixtures?

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores is up and running once more, with the group stage now underway for 2021.

Thirty two teams from across the South American continent have won passage into the first round proper of the competition, either through automatic qualification or by fighting through Libertadores' preliminary rounds.

Both the Argentine and Brazilian clubs have tasted glory in this tournament and will be desperate to make a claim for one of those spots with a strong performance.

Copa Libertadores Group Stage: Round Five Fixtures

Group positions as of May 17 in (brackets).

(Q) Already qualified for last 16

(C) Already eliminated (but can still make Copa Sudamericana)

(E) Already eliminated

Group A

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 18 3:15pm/6:15pm (2) Defensa y Justicia vs Palmeiras (1,Q) Fanatiz May 20 5:30pm/8:30pm (4) Universitario vs Independiente del Valle (3) Fanatiz

Group B

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 19 7pm/10pm (4) Dep. Tachira vs Always Ready (2) Fanatiz May 20 5pm/8pm (3) Olimpia vs Internacional (1) Fanatiz

Group C

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 18 3:15pm/6:15pm (4) The Strongest vs Santos (2) Fanatiz May 20 5pm/8pm (3) Boca Juniors vs Barcelona (ECU) (1) Fanatiz

Group D

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 18 5:30pm/8:30pm (1) Fluminense vs Junior (3) Fanatiz May 19 5pm/8pm (2) River Plate vs Santa Fe (4) Fanatiz

Group E

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 18 5:30pm/8:30pm (1) Sao Paulo vs Racing Club (2) Fanatiz May 19 3pm/6pm (4,C) Cristal vs Rentistas (3) Fanatiz

Group F

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 18 3:15pm/6:15pm (4) Nacional vs Universidad Catolica (2) Fanatiz May 20 3pm/6pm (1) Argentinos Juniors vs Atletico Nacional (4) Fanatiz

Group G

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 19 3pm/6pm (2) Velez Sarsfield vs La Calera (4) Fanatiz May 19 5pm/8pm (1) Flamengo vs LDU Quito (3) Fanatiz

Group H

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 19 5pm/8pm (2) Cerro Porteno vs Atletico Mineiro (1,Q) Fanatiz May 19 7pm/10pm (4) America de Cali vs La Guaira (3) Fanatiz

What has happened so far in the 2021 Copa Libertadores?

The 2021 Copa Libertadores began less than a month after the 2020 edition came to an end with Palmeiras' narrow victory over Santos in the final, due to delays in its playing caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On February 23 Uruguay's Liverpool met Catolica of Ecuador in the opening match of the first preliminary phase, officially kicking off the new tournament.

With four rounds of the group stage already completed in this accelerated Libertadores, both Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro have already secured safe passage to the last 16, the former with a perfect record so far.

A whole host of teams could be joining them this week, with the likes of Flamengo, Fluminense and Argentinos Juniors needing only a draw to progress while others, such as Sao Paulo and Racing Club in Group E and Group C leaders Barcelona, can clinch their knockout place with victory.

Elsewhere, though, things look set to go down to the final day: particularly in Group B, where all four teams are deadlocked on six points so far.

It is important to remember as well that there is still plenty to play for even for those teams who look set to miss out on the knockout stage, as third place guarantees a spot in the Copa Sudamericana last 16.

