How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Group Stage Week One

South America's strongest teams kick off the first round proper of the competition this week with a host of intriguing clashes on offer

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores is up and running once more, with the group stage now underway for 2021.

Thirty two teams from across the South American continent have won passage into the first round proper of the competition, either through automatic qualification or by fighting through Libertadores' preliminary rounds.

Both the Argentine and Brazilian clubs have tasted glory in this tournament and will be desperate to make a claim for one of those spots with a strong performance.

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores group stage can be watched through Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial .

The streaming platform offers the option to watch each game.

Copa Libertadores Group Stage: Round One Fixtures

Group A

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 21 5pm / 8pm Independiente del Valle vs Defensa y Justicia Fanatiz April 21 5pm/8pm Universitario vs Palmeiras Fanatiz

Group B

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 20 3:15pm / 6:15pm Always Ready vs Internacional Fanatiz April 20 3:15pm / 6:15pm Dep. Tachira vs Olimpia Fanatiz

Group C

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 20 3:15pm / 6:15pm Santos vs Barcelona (ECU) Fanatiz April 21 3pm / 6pm The Strongest vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz

Group D

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 22 3pm / 6pm Fluminense vs River Plate Fanatiz April 22 7pm / 10pm Junior vs Santa Fe Fanatiz

Group E

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 20 5:30pm / 8:30pm Cristal vs Sao Paulo Fanatiz April 21 5pm / 8pm Rentistas vs Racing Club Fanatiz

Group F

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 20 3:15pm / 6:15pm Argentinos Juniors vs Nacional Fanatiz April 22 5pm / 8pm Atletico Nacional vs Universidad Catolica Fanatiz

Group G

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 20 5:30pm / 8:30pm Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo Fanatiz April 21 7pm / 10pm La Calera vs LDU Quito Fanatiz

Group H

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 21 3pm / 6pm La Guaira vs Atletico Mineiro Fanatiz April 21 7pm / 10pm America de Cali vs Cerro Porteno Fanatiz

What has happened so far in the 2021 Copa Libertadores?

The 2021 Copa Libertadores began less than a month after the 2020 edition came to an end with Palmeiras' narrow victory over Santos in the final, due to delays in its playing caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On February 23 Uruguay's Liverpool met Catolica of Ecuador in the opening match of the first preliminary phase, officially kicking off the new tournament.

By March eight teams remained in the opening stage, hoping to join the 24 sides who had earned qualification automatically for the group stages based on their performances in domestic competition across the continent.

One of the most stunning results came for Independiente del Valle, who followed up their 2-1 defeat of mighty Gremio in Quito with an identical scoreline in the return leg in Porto Alegre, taking them through to the first round at the Brazilians' expense.

Colombian duo Atletico Nacional and Junior and beaten 2020 finalists Santos also progressed from the final qualifying phase, eliminating Libertad, Bolivar and San Lorenzo respectively. The beaten four teams thus entered the first group stage in the remodelled Copa Sudamericana.

