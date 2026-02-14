Ajax are eager to bolster their Eredivisie push for a top-two finish as they host Fortuna Sittard, who have shown inconsistent form with alternating results in recent weeks.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie Johan Cruijff ArenA

Ajax and Fortuna Sittard will kick off on 14 Feb 2026 at 19:00 GMT and 14:00 EST.

Match Preview

Ajax are winless in their last three matches across all competitions, including consecutive draws in the Eredivisie against Excelsior and AZ Alkmaar. The Sons of the Gods, Ajax currently sit fourth in the table, and with PSV running away with the title at the top, Fred Grim's side must now focus on securing a strong push for second place.

Getty Images

Fortuna Sittard, on the other hand, have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing and losing their most recent two games against Sparta Rotterdam and Heracles Almelo respectively. Fortunezen currently sit 11th in the Eredivisie—nine points clear of the relegation zone—and an Ajax win would push them even further away from the bottom three spots.

Injuries, key stats

Getty Images

Ajax star Steven Berghuis has been ruled out of the Sittard game due to an injury, but the Sons of the Gods have no suspension concerns.

While Sittard will be without the services of Daley Sinkgraven, Ramazan Bayram and Justin Lonwijk.

Sittard's last win over Ajax dates back to before their recent reunion in the Eredivisie, as the Amsterdam giants have remained unbeaten against them in the last 14 meetings.

Ajax boast 12 wins and two draws since Fortuna returned to the top flight in 2018, and historical records show Sittard have only secured one victory in their overall direct encounters across all competitions.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: