How to get tickets for the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada: Stadium information, match schedules for Toronto and Vancouver and more

Canadian football fans are eagerly awaiting 12 June, when the Canadian national team, the 'Canucks', will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign in Toronto. The hosts aim to write a new chapter in the tournament's history.

Canadian venues will also stage several other high-profile group matches, including Germany versus Côte d'Ivoire in Toronto, New Zealand against Belgium in Vancouver, and the Pharaohs of Egypt locking horns with New Zealand.

When will the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada take place?

Canada will host 13 matches at the 2026 World Cup (10 group stage and 3 knockout stage). Here is the full match schedule in local time:

How to buy 2026 World Cup tickets in Canada?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

What are the ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup in Canada?

Tickets in Canada are divided into four main categories:

Category 1: The priciest seats, situated in the lower tiers.

The priciest seats, situated in the lower tiers. Categories 2 and 3 deliver excellent sightlines across the stadium.

deliver excellent sightlines across the stadium. Category 4: The most economical, usually located in the upper tiers.

Estimated prices vary by stage as follows:

Category Ticket price range Group stage (excluding host nation) $60–$620 Group stage (Canada, USA, Mexico matches) $75–$2,735 Round of 32 $105–$750 Round of 16 $170–$980

The 2026 World Cup stadiums in Canada will host these matches.

Matches will be hosted in two iconic venues:

BC Place (Vancouver): capacity 54,000.

capacity 54,000. BMO Field (Toronto): capacity 45,000 fans.

What can we expect from Canada's World Cup matches?

Although ice hockey reigns as Canada's top sport, football will command centre stage this summer. The Canadian national team has climbed the FIFA rankings and is set to reach back-to-back World Cup finals for the first time in its history.

Under coach Jesse Marsch, the 'Canucks' have shown promising form, reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 Copa América and securing morale-boosting victories over the United States.

With Egypt, Senegal, Panama and New Zealand also set to compete on Canadian soil, the stage is set for an unforgettable football festival.