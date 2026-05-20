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Book Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay World Cup Tickets
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How to buy Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Hard Rock Stadium information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to deliver another blockbuster summer of football, and one of the standout group-stage clashes sees Saudi Arabia take on Uruguay in Miami. 

With both nations aiming to make a statement early in the tournament, fans from across the globe are expected to descend on Florida for one of the most exciting fixtures in Group H.

Demand for World Cup tickets has already surged, especially for matches featuring major football nations and high-profile venues. 

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality options, stadium information, and where fans can secure seats before they sell out.

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When is Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026 - 20:00Saudi Arabia vs UruguayHard Rock Stadium, MiamiTickets

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026Saudi Arabia vs UruguayHard Rock Stadium, MiamiTickets
June 21, 2026Spain vs Saudi ArabiaMercedes-Benz Stadium, AtlantaTickets
June 26, 2026Saudi Arabia vs Cape VerdeHouston Stadium, HoustonTickets

Uruguay World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 15, 2026Saudi Arabia vs UruguayHard Rock Stadium, MiamiTickets
June 21, 2026Uruguay vs Cape VerdePhiladelphia Stadium, PhiladelphiaTickets
June 26, 2026Uruguay vs SpainEstadio Guadalajara, GuadalajaraTickets

How can I get Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • Official FIFA Sales: FIFA continues to release selected inventory during the final sales phase on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • FIFA Resale Platform: Supporters can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other fans through FIFA’s official marketplace.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: Sites like StubHub remain one of the fastest ways to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures.
  • Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality bundles offer guaranteed seating alongside luxury matchday experiences.

All World Cup tickets will be issued digitally through FIFA’s official ticketing app. Fans should ensure they use the same email address and account information across ticketing platforms to simplify transfers.

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How much are Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - QuartersSemis & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Hard Rock Stadium

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, one of the most recognisable sporting venues in the United States.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and regularly hosts major international sporting events, concerts, and Formula 1-related entertainment activities. Hard Rock Stadium has undergone extensive renovations in recent years, transforming it into one of the most modern venues selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For the World Cup, the venue is expected to hold more than 65,000 fans, creating a vibrant atmosphere for one of the opening fixtures involving Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Fans attending the match can expect:

  • Modern digital ticket entry systems
  • Premium food and hospitality zones
  • Large HD video boards and enhanced viewing angles
  • Easy transport access from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport
  • Dedicated rideshare and public transport zones on matchday

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Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Prices are expected to rise significantly closer to the tournament, especially for matches hosted in major cities like Miami.

Current entry-level prices start at approximately $280 to $500, depending on seating section and market demand.

Yes. StubHub offers buyer protection policies that help ensure fans receive valid tickets before the event.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are expected to be digital and managed through FIFA’s official mobile ticketing app.

Yes. Hospitality packages are available through official premium partners and selected resale platforms. These include VIP seating and exclusive stadium experiences.

Hard Rock Stadium can host approximately 65,000 fans during FIFA World Cup matches.

Yes. International visitors are responsible for ensuring they have the appropriate travel authorization and visa documentation before travelling to the USA.

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