How Salah, Mane and other African stars celebrated Liverpool's Premier League triumph
Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have joined their teammates and fans around the world in celebrating the club’s Premier League title.
Jurgen Klopp’s side were confirmed champions on Thursday after their closest rival Manchester City bowed to a 2-1 loss against Chelsea.
Liverpool have gathered 86 points from 31 league outings so far and they hold a 23-point lead over City with seven games remaining.
The triumph ended the Reds' wait for a Premier League title since 1990 and the African stars at Liverpool have taken to social media to celebrate.
Keita, who has played 11 league games this campaign, dedicated the title to his compatriots in Guinea while appreciating the club’s fans and his family.
"A great pride, a great accomplishment and especially the work of the whole team rewarded," Keita wrote on Instagram.
"Thank you to my family, to the Liverpool supporters for their incessant support but also to the people of Guinea to whom I also dedicate this title of champion of England."
Une grande fierté, un bel accomplissement et surtout le travail de toute l’équipe récompensé. Merci à ma famille, aux supporters de Liverpool pour leur soutien incessant mais aussi au peuple de Guinée à qui je dédie également ce titre de champion d’Angleterre / A great pride, a great accomplishment and especially the work of the whole team rewarded. Thanks to my family, to the Liverpool supporters for their continued support but also to the people of Guinea to whom I also dedicate this title of champion of England. WE ARE CHAMPIONS. WE ARE LIVERPOOL AND THAT MEANS MORE
Egypt's Salah and Senegal's Mane, who have a combined 32 league goals for Liverpool this season, also shared their feelings after the title was secured.
Salah shared a picture of him in the team's party alongside Dejan Lovren, Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson.
Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. 🎶 now they’re gonna believe us 🎶 😁 عايز أشكر كل الناس اللي وقفت معايا ودعمتني في كل الأوقات وبالأخص بلدي الحبيب مصر والوطن العربي كله.. عمري ما أنسى دعمكم ليا والدوري لكم برده..
"The road is long and strewn with pitfalls. But we knew that by dint of persistence we will get there," Mane wrote.
"Special mention to the technical staff of Liverpool, to my teammates, to the employees of the club without forgetting our valiant supporters who spare no effort to support us. To be champion is celebrated!"
Le chemin est long et parsemé d’embûches. Mais on savait qu’à force de persévérance on y arrivera. Mention spéciale au staff technique de LFC, à mes coéquipiers, aux salariés du club sans oublier nos vaillants supporters qui ne ménagent aucun effort à nous soutenir. Être champion ça se fête ! #YNWA# 🦁
Wigan Athletic's Nigerian defender Leon and FC Toronto's Congolese left-back Chris Mavinga also posted congratulatory messages to Liverpool.
Congrats @LFC what an incredible season you’ve played - well deserved Champions 🥳👏🏽 https://t.co/OUsPcAY2Gf— Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) June 25, 2020
Mavinga played for Liverpool youth team between 2009 and 2011 but left the club after struggling to break into the first-team.
Congratulation @LFC !!!! #YNWA ❤️ https://t.co/HFzHqhdL9R— Chris Mavinga (@Chris_Mavinga) June 25, 2020