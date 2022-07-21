How Rodgers taught Daka not to worry about his first touch as Leicester beat Hull City

The Zambia international played a vital role to help the Premier League side secure victory in the team's latest build-up game

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was left impressed with the way Patson Daka recovered from a poor touch to score in the club's 4-0 win over Hull City in the pre-season game played at the MKM Stadium.

The Zambia international had initially controlled Dennis Praet's pass poorly but recovered to get past the opponents and score the team's opening goal in the 29th minute.

It happened to be the only strike of the game in the first half, and the Leicester boss has explained why he was delighted with the Chipolopolo man.

"Patson's loose with his touch, but we just keep saying to players, it doesn’t matter about making a bad touch... just get on with it," the 49-year-old said as quoted by the club's official website.

"You can see he recovered the ball straight after and then he finished it really, really well."

After the break, the Premier League side upped their tempo and were rewarded in the 47th minute courtesy of Harvey Barnes with Boubakary Soumare providing the assist.

Five minutes later, James Maddison picked Wesley Fofana who made no mistake from close range.

The fourth strike for the Foxes came with six minutes to go courtesy of Maddison who danced past the opponents before slotting the ball home.

"The goals were very good, with good build-up play, but everything was connected and I was really pleased with some of the tactical things we have been working on," Rodgers continued.

"Especially, with the second-half team, some of the areas we looked to get into, with full-backs, with the no.8s it pushes us higher up the pitch when we can be more aggressive. With and without the ball, it was a pleasing night."

After the win, Rodgers and his charges will now focus on Saturday's game against Derby County.