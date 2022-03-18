Champions League financial rewards form a major part of the season-to-season plans of the biggest clubs in the world.

Simply reaching the group stage of UEFA's premier club competition is worth millions and can change the fortunes of a smaller club overnight.

The overall prize handed out depends, of course, on how many games a team wins and how far they manage to get.

So, how much prize money will the winners and runners-up of the 2021-22 competition win? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

How much prize money do the Champions League 2021-22 winners get?

Winning the Champions League final is worth €20 million (£17m/$22m) and, while losing the final may sting, the runner-up receives €15.5 million (£13m/$17m) to soften the blow.

The overall prize money given to the winner is much more than that, however, as rewards are accumulated each round depending on performance.

Position Prize money Winner €20 million Runner-up €15.5 million Semi-finalist €12.5 million Quarter-finalist €10.6 million Last 16 €9.9 million Group-stage win €2.8 million Group-stage draw €930,000 Qualifying for group stage €15.64 million Third qualifying round €500,000 Second qualifying round €400,000 First qualifying round €300,000

Based on the most recent figures, a single victory in the group stage is worth €2.8 million (£2.4m/$3m) and a draw is worth €930,000 (£783k/$1m).

If a team competes from the group stage on and wins every match in the group stage then proceeds to win the entire competition, then they'll earn a total of €69.8 million (£59m/$77m) in prize money.

There is also TV revenue to be taken into account for those gracing the grandest of continental competitions.

That pot is estimated to be worth around €292 million (£246m/$323m), which is divided up between the teams involved based on their proportional market value and previous performances.

Article continues below

When those earnings are added to the winnings of an ultimately successful side, then they start to pull in over €85 million (£72m/$94m).

The winners of the Champions League, along with victors in the Europa League, also secure a spot in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Qualification for that contest is worth €3.5 million (£3m/$4m), while the team that goes on to lift the trophy is rewarded with a further €1 million (£842k/$1.1m).