How much will it cost PSG to sack Man Utd-linked Pochettino and his coaching staff?

Mauricio Pochettino is facing serious questions of his future at Paris Saint-Germain after failing to progress past the last 16 of the Champions League despite having the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at his disposal.

With European glory eluding the Ligue 1 heavyweights once again, there has been plenty of talk to suggest that another change in the dugout will be made this summer.

Pochettino is already being linked with prominent posts elsewhere, with Manchester United considered to be long-standing suitors of the former Tottenham coach, but parting with the Argentine will be an expensive business for PSG.

How much will it cost PSG to sack Pochettino?

The 50-year-old is tied to a contract at Parc des Princes through to 2023, so still has over 12 months left to run on that agreement.

With that taken into account, L’Equipe reports that it would cost PSG around €20 million (£17m/$22m) to part with their entire coaching team.

That redundancy package would include a €15m (£13m/$16m) compensation fee for Pochettino, while his four assistants would split €5m (£4m/$5m).

It is reported that Jesus Perez, who is Pochettino’s right-hand man, is working on a salary of €80,000 a month, while Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jimenez pull in €50,000 each and Sebastino Pochettino – Mauricio’s son – earns €20,000.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to stop talking about the Man Utd job 🤫 pic.twitter.com/CFigKrUJpN — GOAL (@goal) November 23, 2021

PSG are said to have regrets over offering extensions to their management team at the start of the current campaign, with initial deals thrashed out in January 2021 only set to run until the summer of 2022.

The Ligue 1 heavyweights have been in this position before, with some hefty severance payments made in the recent past.

Current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, whose departure paved the way for Pochettino to be appointed, received between €7-8m (£7m/$9m) when seeing his contract ripped up, while Laurent Blanc departed with €22m (£18m/$24m) in June 2016.

Who is the highest-paid coach in world football?

Pochettino is far and away the best-paid coach in French football, with his base salary said to be three times higher than that of his closest rivals Jorge Sampaoli and Christophe Galtier - who earn around €330,000 a month at Marseille and Nice respectively.

The man in charge at PSG would also be the highest-paid coach in Germany when Bundesliga wage packets are taken into account, with Julian Nagelsmann pulling in €666,000 on a monthly basis at Bayern Munich.

Pochettino does, however, sit some way down the global payment chart, with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp earning more than him at Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool.

It is, however, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone that boasts the most lucrative coaching contract, with Pochettino’s fellow countryman working on a deal that is reportedly worth €3.33m a month.

