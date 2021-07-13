How many trophies has Lionel Messi won with Argentina?

How much silverware has the striker icon lofted above his head with the Albiceleste? Goal takes a look

In the great 'Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo' debate, one of the major marks against the No.10 is his lack of success on the international stage with Argentina.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the landscape at club level for over a decade, collecting 11 Ballons d'Or between them for their exploits, but each has struggled to replicate that success with their national teams.

The year 2016 saw Ronaldo clinch his first major international honour with Portugal as they won the European Championship and the Juventus talisman added the UEFA Nations League to his haul in 2019.

But how does Messi measure up to him in the international arena?

How many trophies has Messi won with Argentina?

Remarkably, the Barca captain only won his first major honour with Argentina in 2021, when he finally lifted the Copa America – his first-ever piece of silverware with the senior side, ending decades of hunger for an international trophy.

Before 2021, Messi reached three Copa America finals and one World Cup final, losing each time. However, he does boast an Olympic gold medal and one from the Under-20 World Cup.

It has been well documented that Messi's Argentina career has brought him plenty of heartache in recent years, but having finally won his first Copa America 2021, he will hopefully look back on his Albiceleste with fonder memories.

FIFA World Youth Championship 2005

His first taste of glory came at the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship (the forerunner to the Under-20 World Cup).

Messi, who celebrated his 18th birthday at the tournament, was part of a squad that also featured talent such as Pablo Zabaleta, Sergio Aguero and Fernando Gago.

It was truly a coming-of-age for the diminutive attacker, who finished the competition as top scorer and was handed the Golden Ball for his decisive performances.

He scored goals against Colombia, Spain and Brazil en route to the final, where his double was enough to see off the challenge of Nigeria. Messi had arrived.

A month after that success, Jose Pekerman called him up to the senior team and his integration into that panel was under way.

The following year, Messi was named in Argentina's squad for the World Cup in Germany, but their run ended at the quarter-final stage on that occasion as they lost on penalties to the hosts.

The year 2007 saw Argentina reach the final of the Copa America, with Messi rubbing shoulders with stars such as Juan Roman Riquelme, Pablo Aimar and Hernan Crespo.

Unfortunately, however, the Albiceleste were well beaten in the final by eternal rivals Brazil, losing 3-0.

Olympics 2008

He didn't have long to dwell on that experience though and formed part of a formidable Argentina side that swept to Olympic glory in China in 2008 .

Joined by Aguero, Riquelme and Angel Di Maria, Messi was an inspirational figure as they avenged their loss to Brazil by beating them in the semi-final before seeing off Nigeria in the final.

Since then, however, it has been one disappointment after another for Messi with Argentina.

They crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the 2010 World Cup - losing to Germany again - then lost to Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the 2011 Copa America, a tournament which they were hosts of.

Three years after the Copa disappointment in their own backyard, Argentina reached the final of the World Cup in Brazil with Messi as their captain.

However, they suffered defeat in extra-time to their apparent Achilles heel, Germany.

Messi left that tournament clutching the Golden Ball award, as he had nearly 10 years earlier in the Netherlands, but it was little consolation for the Barcelona star as his side fell short.

Another year, another final as Argentina made it to the decider of the 2015 Copa America. Unfortunately, there was more heartache as they lost on penalties to hosts, Chile.

In the 2016 Copa America Centenario, they lost on penalties to Chile once again in the final, with Messi, who scored his spot-kick the previous year, missing from 12 yards.

That defeat - Messi's third final loss in as many years and fourth overall - was incredibly tough for the attacker to take and he announced his retirement from international football in the immediate aftermath.

"I tried my hardest," he lamented. "It has been four finals, I want more than anyone to win a title with the national team, but unfortunately, it did not happen."

Argentina breathed a collective sigh of relief when he reversed that decision a month later and, unsurprisingly he was key to their qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A dismal campaign saw their hopes of reaching the tournament come down to the last game against Venezuela and Messi - who else? - scored a hat-trick to drag the team to the finals.

Despite that, the 2018 World Cup was a disaster for the Albiceleste , who staggered unconvincingly out of their group before losing in the last 16 to eventual victors France.

Copa America 2021

But it wasn't until 2021 that Messi finally, at long last, tasted success on the international stage with Argentina colours.

Argentina had placed third in the 2019 Copa America, with Brazil ultimately winning the continental crown.

The 2021 edition of Copa America indeed saw the continent's two heavyweights facing each other in the final – Argentina and Brazil – and with Messi now 34 years of age, there were questions raised about whether or not this would not only be his final Copa America appearance, but also his last international tournament appearance with the Albiceleste.

But it was Messi who drove Argentina to silverware triumph throughout the competition, a 1-0 win in the final courtesy Angel Di Maria against the Selecao on home soil enough to end the years of darkness.

Argentina had last lifted the Copa America trophy in 1993, when Messi was just seven years old, and it was only fitting that it was against Neymar's Brazil that he finally, deservedly tasted success with his country.

Messi himself was overwhelmed with emotion after the fina l, saying: "It's crazy, the happiness the feeling is inexplicable. I knew that at some point it was going to happen. The objective was clear and we were able to be champions. The happiness is immense. Many times I have dreamed of this.

"I told Fideo (Di Maria) that today he was going to have his revenge and that's how it was. I want to share this with those team-mates who were so close so many times and it was not given to them. This is also for them.

"I feel that God was saving this moment for me, against Brazil in the final and in his country. Great credit has to go to (coach) Lionel (Scaloni). He always wanted the best for the national team. He knew how to put together a winning team and he deserves your appreciation."