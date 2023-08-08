How many games will Lauren James be suspended for? England star facing anxious wait to find out if she'll miss rest of the Women's World Cup after red card for reckless stamp

Lauren James and England face an anxious wait over whether the red card she received against Nigeria will end her World Cup dream.

James sent off in England's win over Nigeria

FIFA yet to decide length of her ban

Lionesses face Colombia in quarter-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea star James was sent off in the 87th minute of England's last-16 tie for a reckless stamp on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie. The Lionesses eventually secured a place in the quarter-finals after winning the tie on penalties, but FIFA is yet to decide how many games she will be suspended for. Players shown red cards at the World Cup are automatically banned for one match but more games can be imposed on review. It is understood the 21-year-old will find out her fate soon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James has, arguably, been England's best player of the World Cup after scoring three goals and three assists in just three starts. She will miss the quarter-final clash with Colombia and possibly the rest of the competition if England go on and reach the final. Incidentally, Nigeria's Deborah Abiodun was sent off for violent conduct in their opening game against Canada. She was reportedly not informed her suspension would be upgraded to three matches until after she sat out the second round fixture against Australia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: FIFA's decision may also depend on whether the Football Association decides to appeal James' red card. So far, the governing body has not indicated whether they will do so but an appeal is unlikely.

WHAT NEXT? England and James will await the winger's fate in the coming days before taking on Colombia in Sydney on August 12.