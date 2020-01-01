How Kessie lost tooth during AC Milan clash against Napoli

The Ivory Coast international has visited a dentist after he receiving an elbow in the mouth during his side’s win over the Parthenopeans

Franck Kessie lost a tooth during AC Milan’s 3-1 victory over Napoli in Sunday’s Serie A clash at Stadio San Paolo.

The 23-year-old was handed his seventh league start this season in the encounter and made a key contribution to help his side triumph over the Parthenopeans.

The midfielder, however, lost a tooth in the game after he was accidentally hit in the mouth by Napoli winger Matteo Politano.

More teams

Kessie was attended to by the San Siro outfit’s medical team and managed to complete the game as Stefano Pioli’s men secured their sixth win of the campaign.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The Ivory Coast international visited the dentist on Monday according to Milan TV, following the incident.

Kessie has been with AC Milan since the summer of 2017, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent in 2019.

The central midfielder has been a key member of the Red and Blacks since teaming up with the side from Atalanta.

Kessie has featured in more than 45 games for Milan across all competitions and in the current campaign, he has played eight league games, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

It is yet to be seen if the injury suffered by the 23-year-old will prevent him from playing against Lille in their Europa League game on Thursday.

The midfielder has featured six times in the European competition for the San Siro outfit in the 2020-21 season.

AC Milan are second on the Group H table behind leaders Lille after gathering seven points from three games.

Article continues below

Kessie recently helped Ivory Coast to secure four points in their double-header against Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He remains a prominent member of the team and has made 43 appearances for the West African side since his debut in 2014 against Sierra Leone.