How Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates engaged in crazy battle for ex-Uganda’s Obua

Uganda legend David Obua has revealed how Premier Soccer League rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates battled for his signature during his active days.

Obua, now 38, earned admiration from the Soweto giants, especially after the 2005 Africa Cup of Nations match between Cranes and South Africa at the FNB Stadium, a game they lost by a 2-1 margin.

The retired left-winger explained how the Sea Robbers wanted to sign him just after completing the game.

"There were offers put on the table," Obua said, as quoted by Football256. "It was crazy, [Orlando] Pirates were aggressive. They were like, ‘we have the contract copy here, you sign, we give you this money.

"I said no, I have just played the game. I am tired. I had to go back upstairs to my room because these guys were calling."

The former Express FC star went further to reveal the role his national team coach, Muhamed Abbas, played then in regard to the battle between the Soweto clubs.

"The coach [for Uganda] was [Mohamed] Abbas, an Egyptian, so he told me: ‘David, go up in your room and lock yourself up. If these people need you, they will find you in Uganda,'" he continued.

Obua opened up on how Amakhosi won his heart as he shrugged off the offer from Pirates. He joined the Glamour Boys as a 21-year-old.

"When I came back [home], I zeroed in on Kaizer Chiefs because of what they had told me about the club, that it was the most supported club," he added.

"They told me many good things about the club, about Chincha, and about the president of the club, Kaizer Motaung. I naturally loved the club. Up to now, it is my favorite club. I shall die in gold and black.

"We sat down with Ivica Stankovic [Chiefs’ scout] and we spoke. I think that is what made me want to go for Kaizer Chiefs because they pursued me more. We sat with him, we spoke, he had to speak to the president of my club, they spoke, they agreed, they paid what they had to pay, and then I was a Kaizer Chiefs player."

Obua, who played 58 games for Cranes and scored 14 goals from 2003 to 2011, stated why he did not take the Pirates’ offer.

"For the Pirates’ side, they wanted the contract signed in the hotel, but I said, ‘no, no’. Ivica came to Uganda the following weekend," he concluded.

With Amakhosi, he won the 2004/05 PSL title, the MTN 8 Cup in 2006 and 2008, and the Telkom Knockout trophy in 2007. He scored the winning goal when they won the 2006 Nedbank Cup.