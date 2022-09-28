'How is Peseiro better than Rohr for Nigeria?' - Super Eagles coach under scrutiny after Algeria defeat

Many Nigeria supporters have attacked coach Jose Peseiro after their team suffered a 2-1 friendly defeat against Algeria on Tuesday.

Peseiro suffered third defeat against Algeria

He has managed two wins from six matches

Fans unhappy with style of play

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite taking an early lead, the Super Eagles suffered defeat against the Atlas Lions at Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex. Terem Moffi put Nigeria ahead in the ninth before Riyad Mahrez converted from the penalty spot in the 41st minute to level matters.

In the second period, Algeria turned out to be the most improved side and scored courtesy of Youcef Atal in the 61st minute for the win.

WHAT THEY SAID: Super Eagles supporters have descended onto social media to question the tactics deployed by the Portuguese tactician and compared him to his predecessor Gernot Rohr from Germany.

@IbiShittu wrote on Twitter: "Jose Peseiro should explain reason goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye was not given the chance against Algeria," he said adding: "How is this Peseiro better than Rohr?

"Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho shouldn't come close to Super Eagles again."

@ovieroskoles wrote: "I find it ridiculous Jose Peseiro still plays a 442 formation in this day and age. Why deliberately make your team light in midfield?"

"A serious manager would have taken off the likes of Iheanacho and Simon," explained Paul Oviero Skoles, adding: "Iheanacho especially has been poor. We have many players who don’t deserve national team call ups anymore.

"Jose Peseiro, since he took charge has not won a friendly game. I stand to be corrected. A fraud."

@KelvinOma_ wrote: "Jose Peseiro has overseen six games as Super Eagles coach, and he has lost three. Isn't it time to raise eyebrows?," while @Chimamkpam_ said: "Peseiro is on fraud watch. This team is not playing well."

@WIZZ_POLL posed a question: "Please how many years contract did Amaju Pinnick give Jose Peseiro?," he said, adding: "The man is not building anything. The lack of patriotism is mind boggling. We knew this manager is nothing but they still hired him!"

Meanwhile, @OLZBielsa pleaded for fans to give Peseiro more time: "I think Jose Peseiro has finally found the team that suits his attacking playing style," he said adding: "I was against his appointment at first but for now I think it's too early to write him off, he's actually cooking something with this team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since taking charge of the Super Eagles on December 29, 2021, the 62-year-old tactician has overseen six matches in all competitions managing two wins, three defeats, and one draw.

His two wins came in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches where Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone 2-1 and hammered Sao Tome and Principe 10-0.

WHAT NEXT FOR PESEIRO? He will prepare the Super Eagles for their friendly against World Cup-bound Portugal at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 17 before they resume their Afcon qualifying campaign against Guinea-Bissau at Abuja National Stadium next March.