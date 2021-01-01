How I prepared to be head coach from 2000 - KCCA FC's Byekwaso

The tactician was appointed to lead Kassasiro Boys when Mike Mutebi left the Kampala club after over five years of service

Kampala Capital City FC's Morley Byekwaso has revealed how he prepared for the head coach responsibilities from the year 2000.

After serving as Mike Mutebi's assistant since 2016, Byekwaso was elevated after his former boss left the club on Monday. He has now detailed how he has been preparing for such responsibilities over the years.

"It is a bit hard but I am used to this. I started preparing myself for this in 2000 during my early coaching career," Byekwaso said as quoted by Sports Nation.

"Last month I was away in Mauritania with the U20 [team] but all those were preparations. If you are acting as an assistant coach, definitely one day expect to be a head coach."

The tactician also explained why he was not entirely satisfied with how KCCA played against BUL FC despite a 3-0 win in Jinja on Friday.

"So, I thank God for the opportunity given to me and I hope to create more things in future to see that our team wins because I was not fully convinced," revealed the U20 national team coach.

"We played like 25 percent and we hope to use this match to raise and improve on the levels of the team.”

"We won the game but this was not my expectations. BUL were better than us in both being physical and in terms of fitness.

"BUL looked well and more fit than us but sometimes football is about luck and we managed to use our chance and won."

Byekwaso further detailed how a game can be won and how KCCA's training drills were of great help.

"My observation is that the game is not won through display only. There are very many factors on how you can win the game," he concluded.

"If you are training, you have to create other ways of scoring and we have been practising set pieces and we knew in case we get them, which suitable players we would go for and I thank my players for the win and also thank coach Arthur [Kyesimira of BUL] for the great job done in the game.

"They would have hurt us if they had used their chances in the first half so we need to go back and iron out some few issues and come back in good shape to play Nyamitobora next Wednesday in the Uganda cup."

As Byekwaso hailed BUL for the game, Kyesimira pointed out that he would not take issue with how his goalkeeper Abdul Kimera performed.

"I am not happy [with the loss], but not concerned with my goalkeeper Kimera, because of his mistake for their second goal, I think he can be forgiven for that," Kyesimira said in a separate interview.

"I think this has been his first big mistake ever since I took over the coaching reigns at the club. He has been very consistent and very formidable for us thus far and as you are aware, he has saved four penalties for us.

"In football everyone makes mistakes but how you grow from that is very important. Kimera will remain our number one goalkeeper and I am confident that he can recover from this."

The Friday matches were part of the second round Premier League action after a short break.