How Galatasaray stars celebrated Onyekuru's birthday in training

The Nigeria international reached a new age on Friday and his teammates ensured he had a great celebration in training

Henry Onyekuru celebrated his 23rd birthday in different style during Friday's training session in Istanbul.

Galatasaray players, including Mario Lemina, Younes Belhanda, Ryan Dunk and Yunus Akgun, broke eggs on the Super Eagles star during their training at the Florya Metin Oktay Facilities.

Excited by the outpour of messages he's received on his birthday

The Nigeria international is currently on loan in the Turkish Super Lig club after struggling to find his feet in Ligue 1 with Monaco.

He managed just four league appearances at Monaco, including two starts in Ligue 1 before returning to Fatih Terim's team in January, where he spent the entire 2018-19 season on loan from Everton.

Onyekuru enjoyed success with the Turkish giants last campaign, winning the top-flight title and the Turkish Cup with a contribution of 16 goals across all competitions.

In his second loan stint at the club, the 23-year-old has played nine games for the Lions, and he found the back of the net once, which was the match-winning strike which completed their 3-1 win over Fenerbahce back in February.

The Turkish Super Lig is set to resume on June 12 after it was suspended back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Galatasaray are placed third in the league table and they visit Rizespor for their league fixture on June 14.