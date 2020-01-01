African All Stars

How football reacted to Oshoala's record-equalling Caf Awards triumph

Comments()
Getty Images
The Barcelona forward became the second woman to win the prize for a record fourth time after edging Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana on Tuesday

Social media has been awash with praise for Asisat Oshoala following her record-equalling African Women Player of the Year feat.

The 25-year-old dusted off challenge from Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana to equal Perpetua Nkwocha’s achievement after winning the 2014, 2016 and 2017 awards.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Nigeria international’s historic triumph.

Editors' Picks

Close