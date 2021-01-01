African All Stars

How Drogba and music star Mr. P celebrated Chelsea's Champions League final berth

Taiye Taiwo
Peter Okoye (Mr. P), Didier Drogba
Thomas Tuchel's men confirmed their place in the European competition final after claiming a vital win at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and African music star Peter Okoye – Mr. P joined the club faithful across the world in celebrating their progress to the Uefa Champions League final on Wednesday.

 

 

