How Bayern Munich BRUTALLY ditched Julian Nagelsmann while he was on skiing holiday - and didn't even tell him!

- Change on the cards at Allianz Arena
- Tuchel being lined up to take the reins
- Possible Treble still on for 2022-23
WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga giants have decided to make a change in their dugout during the March international break, giving incoming coach – which will be former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel – time in which to work with a star-studded squad before domestic action resumes. Nagelsmann had been expecting to see that process through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but he suddenly finds himself out of work.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann, who is still considered to be one of the best young managers in the business, was informed of his dismissal on Thursday evening while away in the Austrian Zillertal – with the news stunning him as much as anybody. He had won 60 of his 84 games in charge of Bayern (71.4 win percentage) and boasted a perfect record of eight victories from as many matches in this season’s Champions League – with Bayern through to the quarter-finals there, where they are due to face Manchester City.
AND WHAT'S MORE: He has, having been appointed back in the summer of 2021, now been relieved of his duties by the winners of the last 10 Bundesliga titles. Bayern are looking to make a fresh start despite having publicly stated commitment to Nagelsmann on a regular basis over recent weeks and backing him on and off the field in recent transfer windows with new additions to the playing and coaching staff.
WHAT NEXT? Nagelsamann had been contracted to Bayern through to 2026, but ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel is now set to return to his homeland and oversee a Treble bid at the Allianz Arena which may yet deliver Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal triumphs.