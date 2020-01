Hougang United add Anders Aplin to their squad

Hougang bolstered their defence by adding Anders Aplin to their squad

Hougang United have bolstered their defence by adding Anders Aplin to their squad.

The former Geylang International skipper penned a one-year deal with the Cheetahs as Hougang look to tighten their backline this season

Anders was a stalwart in defence for the Eagles last season as they finished fifth in the league last season and has two caps for the Lions.