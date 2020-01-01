Hopeful Lwesibawa calls for consistency after Express FC return

The winger is among the new six players coach Bbosa Wasswa has signed in the current transfer window

Express FC's sixth signing Godfrey Lwesibawa has called for consistency when the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) starts.

Lwesibawa re-joined the Red Eagles from Tooro United, a club he made his debut for in 2013 and helped them finish third three years later.

Since then, Express have failed to finish in any subsequent seasons as among the best three teams but Lwesibawa is hopeful they can challenge for a trophy once again.

More teams

“All our [players] objectives can’t be any different, we all want to win silverware this season but our biggest motivation will be consistency, we have to score goals but also defend well so as to achieve the main target,” Lwesibawa told the club’s website.

“We have to be one, the senior players have to guide the younger players and also guide them when the pressure mounts but also the fans have to be with us, in good and bad times.”

Meanwhile, Mustafa Kiragga revealed why he had to choose Express while he had other numerous offers.

“Express FC are a big brand and not forgetting the amazing supporters,” Kiragga told Sports Nation.

“I had more than two offers here and another one outside but won’t mention them because I’m happily a Red Eagle now.

“I’m looking forward to achieving first-team football then plenty of goals and assists to help the team claim more trophies.”

The striker, the first to be signed by the Red Eagles, also discussed his time at Alexandria FC of South Africa.

“It’s been having ups and downs but it’s all part of the journey. Living in a foreign land is a milestone and a huddle that one has to overcome by all means,” he added.

Article continues below

“It takes only the brave-hearted ones to stay focused amidst many challenges but I managed to play in different competitions, got accolades for top scoring.

“I didn’t find my way into the top-tier due to some uncertainties but people always complimented on how good my craft is which fuelled and kept me going and now I’m here to make things happen Insha-Allah.”

Kiragga has previously played for Lweza, SC Victoria University and KB Lions and left Uganda two years ago.