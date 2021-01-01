Hopeful Abdallah addresses lack of playing time at SC Villa

The offensive midfielder was promoted to the senior team last season and he is continuing to fight for a regular place

Sports Club Villa midfielder Salim Abdallah has reacted to his lack of playing time at the Ugandan Premier League side.

The 20-year-old has been enjoying minutes only from the substitutes bench since he was promoted to the first team in the 2019/20 season.

The starlet is hopeful his time would come as he continues to put in the necessary effort.

“I know very many people think I should be getting more game time and even be able to start games but that is for the technical team to decide,” Abdallah told the club’s website.

“I am putting in all the hard work and concentration so that when the time comes for me to feature more often, I will perform exceptionally.

“I am patient, my time to shine will come and I urge the fans to be patient too.

“But as I wait for my time to come, I am working on some crucial elements of my game. In this break we are having now, I am working hard so as to improve my physical strength as physicality is a very important aspect of the modern game.

“I am also learning a lot from fellow offensive midfielders about ball distribution leading to assists to my teammates and also scoring goals because they win games.”

SC Villa have had a tradition of graduating their players from the youth sides to the senior ones and Abdallah is among the latest additions. The midfielder is happy that those who were promoted are doing well now.

“I am always happy seeing others succeed,” he added. “It is good seeing Benson Muhindo, Abdallah Ssekandi and Gavin Kizito become integral members of the senior side.

“As you very well know, Gavin is the biggest amongst us right now; he is already commanding a place in the starting XI, very disciplined and never depletes in performance. You can see from his performances that a big bright future awaits him.”

As he keeps on working hard in anticipation of a league start and regular minutes, Abdallah has set his eyes on winning matches for the Jogoos.

“I will most definitely feature more often for my team as it has been this season. I hope to get my first league start and also help my team win more games when the league returns,” he concluded.

“I would like to thank the coaches and my teammates for the enormous support overtime. Above all, I thank Allah because it has always been Allah enabling me to achieve all these milestones in my career.”

The Ugandan league is on a break which was necessitated by the qualification of the national side for the upcoming African Nations Championship tournament.