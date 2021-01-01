‘Hope you are not retiring’ – Okello gutted to see Mutebi leave KCCA FC

The Cranes character calls on the veteran coach to stay put and not think of retiring after parting ways with the Kasasiro Boys

Uganda midfielder Allan Okello has expressed his displeasure at seeing veteran coach Mike Mutebi part ways with KCCA FC.

The Kasasiro Boys confirmed on Monday they had parted ways with Mutebi with Uganda Cranes U20 coach Morley Byekwaso, who was his assistant, being promoted to handle the Ugandan Premier League giants.

It was Mubiru who nurtured Okello while at KCCA as the youngster went on to sign his first professional contract outside Uganda with Algerian top league side Paradou AC.

It is the reason Mutebi’s exit from KCCA has left the young midfielder asking questions about his next move insisting if he was a coach he would love to stay for a very long time and should not even think of retiring.

“Can’t believe it,” Okello wrote on his social media pages after learning of Mutebi’s exit from KCCA. “Good luck coach Mike [Mutebi].

“Words can’t bring out all I can say now but all I can say is I hope you are not thinking of retirement because there are many young players still out there that need your help.

“Just know we love you so much, you made us what we are today.”

On confirming the exit of Mutebi, KCCA said in a statement seen by Goal: “KCCA and the manager, Mike Hillary Mutebi have today [Monday], March 29, 2021, agreed by mutual consent to terminate his employment with immediate effect.

“The club, under his stewardship, has attained three league titles, two Uganda Cups, four Super Cups, and one Cecafa Kagame Cup over the last five years, making him the most successful manager in the club’s history.

“The club recognises his immense contribution in making KCCA the leading club in Uganda and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“Morley Byekwaso takes charge of all first-team duties as the interim manager immediately and we wish [Byekwaso] and the team the best of luck.”

Mutebi returned for a fourth stint at the club at the start of the 2015/16 season when he was appointed alongside Sam Ssimbwa, but the latter was dumped midway through the first season.

He first joined the technical team at Lugogo as an assistant coach to Fred Mugisha in 1994, replacing Peter Wandyette and this was after he retired from football prematurely due to a nagging knee injury.

However, he resigned before the season ended and moved to rivals SC Villa in a bid to revive his playing career but his tenure was unsuccessful.

After two years, he returned to Lugogo this time as the head coach, replacing Paul Ssali. In his first season, he helped KCCA finish second behind 1996 champions Express FC.

With KCCA chasing the title in 1997, Mutebi surprisingly threw in the towel citing interference and it was Tom Lwanga who finished the season guiding them to a league triumph.

His third stint came in 2003 this time as a technical director with Abbey Nassur as head coach. When the latter was sidelined by the club, Mutebi took over as coach and helped the team reach the final of the Uganda Cup in 2004.

He, however, threw in the towel on the eve of the final against Express, leaving his assistant Robert Kabuye in charge, who helped the team to lift the Cup.