Hodgson set to retire as veteran manager confirms he will not stay at Watford next season

Watford manager Roy Hodgson says he will leave the club at the end of the season and will likely retire from football.

The 74-year-old, who was honoured at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday as he received a CBE for his services to football, took over at the helm of the Premier League side in January.

The former England manager was expected to retire last summer when he left Crystal Palace, but was tempted back into the game in January when he signed a deal with Watford until the end of the campaign.

What has Hodgson said about his future?

Hodgson confirmed this will likely be his last job in the game, telling reporters: "I've enjoyed my time doing the job. It's a very demanding world.

"Obviously, it's a short-term [deal]. Certainly, I made it clear it would need to be a short-term one between now and the end of the season. I took that job on and came out of retirement to do that particular job.

"Now that job has unfortunately ended. I don't think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further sorties in the world of Premier League football.

"I think I've earned the right to step back and enjoy some free time and spend some time with my wife and son."

How have Watford performed under Hodgson?

Watford were third-bottom of the Premier League with just 14 points from 20 matches when Hodgson replaced Claudio Ranieri at the helm in January.

Under his leadership, Watford have won just two matches, drawing a further two and losing 10 in the English top-flight.

They are currently on a five-game losing streak and sit second bottom of the table with four matches remaining.

Watford come up against Hodgson's former team Crystal Palace on Saturday and will be relegated if they fail to win the match.

