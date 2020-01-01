History-making Mendy proud to follow in Chelsea footsteps of Drogba, Essien & Eto’o

The Senegal international is set to become the first African keeper to represent the Blues, with a £22m move from Rennes having been pushed through

Edouard Mendy is proud to be following in the footsteps of Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’o and John Obi Mikel at Chelsea, with the Senegal international about to make his own piece of history.

A £22 million ($28m) transfer has seen the 28-year-old become the latest arrival at Stamford Bridge.

In what has been a busy window for Frank Lampard, the Blues have sought to address serious issues between the sticks – with patience wearing thin with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy has been acquired to compete for a starting berth and, once he makes his bow for the Blues, is set to become the first African goalkeeper to represent Chelsea.

The Premier League giants do boast a rich history when it comes to talent from that continent, with their newest addition delighted to be treading the same path as some iconic performers.

Mendy told Chelsea’s official website: “Most of the biggest African talent has played for this team.

“Drogba, Essien, Eto’o, Mikel. When you see that, you want to continue it. Regarding the goalkeeper, I am the first, so it really makes me very proud, and it’s also a big responsibility.”

Mendy believes he is ready to take on the challenge of becoming Chelsea’s number one, adding: “When this story is discussed, then I realise the path I have been on in my career.

“It’s true that it’s incredible. People say hard work pays off, and it does. I have worked very hard; I haven’t taken anything for granted.

“I was at Marseille, and then Reims, and then Rennes, and now Chelsea. It’s been a constant progression, and now I am ready to continue on that upward path.”

Mendy has more motivation than most when it comes to wanting to succeed at Stamford Bridge, with the France-born keeper having grown up as a Blues supporter.

He said: “I want to adapt to this league, continue my progression that has been constant for a number of years, and to win.

“At a club like Chelsea, you have to win.

“I’ve been a Chelsea supporter since I was little. I adore this club.

“When I was 12 I had the chance with a past club I played for to go to Brighton, and we watched a match. I thought English football was amazing.

“We went into a shop and I saw the Chelsea shirt, this was about 2003 when [Claudio] Ranieri was the manager, and I bought this shirt. So I’ve always liked this club.”

Lampard’s side will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when taking in a trip to West Brom.