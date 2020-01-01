'His behaviour is just a protective mask' - former Man Utd midfielder gives Ronaldo verdict

Markus Neumayr, an ex-United youth player, has given his assessment of the Juventus star after training alongside him during his time at the club

Former Manchester United youth midfielder Markus Neumayr has praised Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the multiple Ballon d'Or winner's public persona is just a ‘protective mask'.

The Portuguese star has in the past been singled out for criticism over his behaviour but Neumayr, who got to know Ronaldo during his three-year spell at Old Trafford between 2003-06, says it is all a front.

“I can only say positive things about him. On the outside, it may have a somewhat repellent look, but his behaviour is just a protective mask. I perceived him as a very friendly and open guy,” Neumayr told Goal and Spox. “At that time he was in the first team, but was also very interested in us from the 'B' team.

“He knew everything about the 'B' team players. When I was with the first team during my last year, I was always at the back of the bus with Gerard Pique and him.”

Sir Alex Ferguson persuaded the promising attacking midfielder to join United in 2003 when he was 16 and at Eintracht Frankfurt and the now 34-year-old recalled being invited for dinner at the former United manager’s home.

“After my trial, he invited me to his home. His wife made tea for us and we talked about football for an hour. He explained what the club stands for and what he planned to do with me. For me, a 16-year-old youngster, this was very, very impressive,” he said.

Despite not making an appearance for the first team during his three years at the club - before he left for Duisburg in 2006 - the midfielder trained with the first team and gave his insight on Ferguson’s coaching style.

“I didn't perceive it as extreme as some stories say," he said. "But he was very demanding and critical of the players.

“Unfortunately, I did not experience the legendary boot throw on David Beckham, but I can visualise it. It was Ferguson's great strength that he always knew who to tackle and how.

"He approached Rooney or Roy Keane very directly, for example, but treated the shy Ruud van Nistelrooy way more gently on the other hand. Rooney and Keane are two warhorses, used to a certain toughness. In England there is a different way of dealing with each other. Very open, honest, hard and direct.

“Way harder than in Germany. The English, Irish and Scottish players set the bar for what is allowed and what is not. Ferguson could only stimulate Rooney and Keane by handing out criticism as harsh as possible."