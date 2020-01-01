'He's not running out of time' - Man Utd target Sancho told not to rush Dortmund exit by team-mate Burki

The goalkeeper says that the winger is free to wait for a Premier League move as there is no rush to leave his current situation

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki says that Jadon Sancho shouldn't be in any rush to leave the club as he believes the English winger will still be in demand down the line.

Sancho has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks, with Dortmund setting a price of €120 million (£108m/$142m) for the talented attacker.

However, Dortmund also set an August 10 deadline for any move for Sancho, with the winger now fully involved in the club's pre-season preparations.

Manchester United, however, are refusing to give up, with the club still hopeful of completing a deal despite frustrations with negotiations.

From Burki's point of view, Sancho should forego any interest from the Premier League this season, especially considering the fact that that interest won't disappear after one more year in Germany.

"Jadon will still be a top player next year," Burki told Kicker. "He's not running out of time."

He added: "I don't think Jadon is sad to continue to be part of Borussia Dortmund. He comes to training with a smile and is happy to be with us."

A similar sentiment has been offered by Danny Murphy, who says that Sancho should opt against moving to Man Utd this year, waiting instead for next summer when there could be offers from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Paul Scholes, meanwhile, insists that Man Utd's recent Europa League exit only shows the need for a player of Sancho's calibre, saying the club needs to spend real money if the board wants to see trophies return to Old Trafford.

While Man Utd are still reeling from their Europa League elimination at the hands of Sevilla, Dortmund are in pre-season ahead of the return of the Bundesliga.

Coach Lucien Favre is entering into the last year of his contract, with many seeing him as a "lame duck" coach after an up-and-down season last campaign, but Burki insists that the club can win trophies this season under Favre's guidance.

"Of course Favre can win titles," said Burki. "He already proved that in Zurich, where he won the championship twice. If we play consistently over an entire season, we can do it as a team. I'm convinced of that."

"Lame duck? I think most players don't even know how long the coach's contract runs," he added. "I can't imagine that many players think about it."