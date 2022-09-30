Hertha confirm Jean-Paul Boetius does not need to undergo chemotherapy after tumour diagnosis

Hertha winger Jean-Paul Boetius does not require chemotherapy on a testicular tumour, the club has confirmed.

Boetius diagnosed with tumour

Has undergone surgery

But won't need to have chemotherapy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga side have offered a positive update on the 28-year-old after he was diagnosed with a testicular tumour earlier in September. The tumour was picked up after a urological test and the winger was ruled out for the "foreseeable future". Boetius joined Hertha on a free transfer in the summer from Mainz.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hertha's update will offer optimism that the winger can go on make a full recovery, although it still remains to be seen if he will be able to to return to the pitch for Sandro Schwarz's side. Boetius had previously offered an update on Instagram after undergoing surgery. He wrote: "Surgery’s done and went well. Thank y’all for the heartwarming and uplifting words. Feeling blessed and privileged, all because of u lot! Special thanks to Hertha and the medical team for helping me out."

WHAT THEY SAID: "Some great news regarding Boëtius," the club wrote on Twitter. "His test results have shown that he will not need to undergo chemotherapy!"

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Hertha Berlin Twitter

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HERTHA? The Bundesliga side return to action on Sunday with a home fixture against Hoffenheim.