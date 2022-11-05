Bayern look to finish strong before the FIFA World Cup

Bayern Munich go head to head with Hertha in their penultimate game before the World Cup break.

Hertha come into this fixture having had just one win in their last three Bundesliga games. However Hertha are unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga home games. They are currently sat in 14th place with 11 points from 12 games.

Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich come on the back of a 2-0 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League. In Bundesliga, the Bavarian side is on 3 match win streak, having scored 13 goals in the process. They have scored 24 first half goals this season, a league record.

Hertha BSC vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups

Hertha BSC XI (4-4-2): Christensen; Kenny, Rogel, Kempf, Plattenhardt; Lukebakio, Tousart, Serdar, Boetius; Richter, Selke

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Pavard, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting

Hertha BSC vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern have two fixtures following today's game before the FIFA World Cup break begins. They face off against Werder Bremen and Schalke in the league, who are currently 9th and 18th in the league.