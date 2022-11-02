High praise! Henry explains why 'handful' Nunez reminds him of a young Suarez at Liverpool

Premier League legend Thierry Henry has given his verdict on maverick Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

WHAT HAPPENED? Since arriving in England for big money in the summer, Nunez's qualities have been up for debate. A red card on his Anfield debut and other poor moments have been coupled with a breathtaking ability to make a big impact in games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Henry weighed in on the discussion, telling CBS Sports: “He’s the type of guy where when he gets one then things will come. I don’t think he’s a finisher like Robbie Fowler, but not a lot of people are finishers like Robbie Fowler. But he has goals in him. He’s a bit more of a handful.

“Sometimes he will rush up a bit like Alexis Sanchez or a young Luis Suarez when you felt like things were bounding off of him and stuff like that. But when you start to master what you’re good at, then you can control it better. And I think that will happen to him. I think he can do that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's unquestionable that there is still a raw element to Nunez's game and this can often be seen in his decision-making. But with seven goals in a Liverpool shirt this season, it's clear the 23-year-old has bags of potential.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? In 133 outings for the Reds, Suarez scored 82 goals and claimed 47 assists; Nunez has a long way to go before he reaches that level but can add to his tally in the Premier League against Tottenham on Sunday.