Henderson not too far away from being Man Utd & England's No.1, says Sheffield United team-mate Fleck

The Blades' shot-stopper is making waves with his performances at Bramall Lane and many are backing the 23-year-old to make it to the very top

Sheffield United's on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been backed by team-mate John Fleck to realise his dreams of becoming Manchester United and England's first-choice between the sticks.

Henderson has been in stellar form for the Blades yet again this season, having already impressed in the previous campaign as he helped Chris Wilder's side gain promotion to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets in England's top tier since making the jump from the Championship and sees his side sit third in the charts for fewest goals conceded.

Wilder has previously tipped the shot-stopper to usurp Everton's Jordan Pickford as the Three Lions' main man, and Fleck has now thrown his hat into the ring regarding Henderson's career trajectory.

“He's been amazing and he's still a young boy,” Fleck said in an interview with Sky Sports. “He's kept clean sheets, made some massive saves for us, kept us in games at times. I'm sure he's going to have a massive career ahead of him.

“He'll quite openly tell you he wants to be Manchester United's No.1 and England's No.1 as quick as possible. I don't think, personally, he's too far away from that now.

“Goalkeepers are a bit crazy - he's a bit mad at times! But he's got that big personality. When he's maybe made a mistake and the manager has criticised him, he's bounced back straight away. That's just the personality he's got and I'm sure that's what will get him to the top.”

The Blades' return to the Premier League has been an exciting one for the fans, with Wilder having guided the club to seventh place – ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham – before football was called to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And Fleck, now 28, offered some insight into his boss' methods for dealing with life at the highest level of the game.

“At this level, we have to be a bit more wary to the counter-attack or losing possession in dangerous areas of the pitch; we've changed this season to more of a [midfield] three to give us a bit more security,” the Scotland international added.

“But there's that bit more freedom to get forward and try to get in the box at the right times. That's the conversation the manager had with me at the start of the season. He told me I had to score more goals - thankfully I've managed to do that.

“Against teams like Man City you have to try and soak the pressure up and try to hit them on the counter but for the majority, we've tried to get after the ball as much as we can. The principles are pretty much the same regardless of who we're playing against.”