'Hearing the song is going to be special for me' - USMNT star Steffen relishing Champions League debut with Manchester City

The American is set to make his third appearance for the club as he plays on Europe's biggest stage for the first time

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen says he expects to be overcome with emotion when he takes the field against Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Steffen signed for Manchester City in 2019, but only joined up with the club this summer after spending last season on loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He has settled into a No. 2 role behind Ederson but, with Manchester City having sealed their place in the knockout stages, Pep Guardiola has turned to Steffen to make his Champions League debut in their final group match.

And Steffen says that he is excited to be given the chance to take the field, especially on the big stage against an opponent like Marseille.

"Absolutely. I remember watching it for as long as I can remember," Steffen said. "Walking out and hearing the song is going to be really special for me and my family. I am excited to get out there and play another game, looking forward to that, playing against Steve [Mandanda]. I've been watching him for years, he has been one of my idols.

He added: "This is a good challenge for us. We know we are through but we can go out there and win, get a shutout at home and as many points as we can for the first round and gain more confidence going into the Manchester derby."

The U.S. men's national team goalkeeper, who has earned 19 career caps and looks set to be the team's No. 1 heading towards World Cup qualifying, has made two appearances for Manchester City this season.

Both have come in cup play, with the American leading City to wins over Bournemouth and Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

"I have got to take my opportunities when I get them, like the Carabao Cup games and tomorrow’s game," he said. "Meeting people around here creating a good bond with my team-mates and sharing my values and goals and where I am coming from and that process will yield some good benefits in the end.

"Success is a process and being a goalkeeper is a process as well as there can only be one at a time."

Steffen says that that process has been aided by his team-mates Ederson and Scott Carson, as well as goalkeeper coach Xabier Mancisidor.

The American goalkeeper explained that, even when he is out of the lineup, his team-mates push him hard in training as he believes that he is both fitting in and getting better at Manchester City.

"The goalkeeping staff do a really good job of continuing to push all the keepers on a day to day basis," he said. "They are really detailed. You can’t really just come into training and give 50 per cent, you have to give 100 per cent every day. That is why we are one of the best clubs in the world.

"[Ederson] is just a great guy and always laughing, joking around but he is serious as well. Just the camaraderie he and Scott have created, their little goalkeeper community is really awesome.

"It is really detailed but there is laughter and making sure you are happy. It has been a pleasure to be a part of that."