'He will be happy!' - Sarri discusses Pjanic and Arthur transfers

The Italian coach believes his player will be ecstatic to end his career at the Camp Nou

Maurizio Sarri has declared Miralem Pjanic "will be happy" to seal a move to Barcelona, while backing the midfielder to remain focused during his remaining time at Juventus.

Barca confirmed on Monday that Arthur will join Juve in a deal potentially worth €72 million (£66m/$81m) at the end of the season, and Pjanic is expected to go the other way.

Sarri had expressed a desire to see Pjanic remain with the Bianconeri beyond the end of the season.

More teams

However, when speaking to the media shortly before the Arthur deal was confirmed, he emphasised savouring the Bosnia-Herzegovina international's talents while he is still with his club.

"If the transfer becomes official, [Pjanic] will be happy because he will end his career in a great team," Sarri told reporters.

"The boy can be happy with this solution, I am peaceful because he is serious and intelligent. The possibility that he doesn't give us 101 per cent, I don't see it.

"It's good for both that they focus on what they have to do now. The opening of the market is two months away, they still have to play some important games.

"Talking about the market doesn't give me pleasure. Some of the staff will certainly study Arthur thoroughly to get the clearest ideas, for now let's enjoy Pjanic in this season finale."

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has meanwhile included Arthur in his squad to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday as he backed him to put his looming transfer to one side.

"I have no doubt about his greatest commitment until the last day he is here," the head coach told the media.

"He is a player until the last game of the season. He has committed himself to being one more [member of the squad].

Article continues below

"He will dedicate himself fully to achieving the objectives. I have no doubts about him. He has said that he will be in the best conditions. I'll decide if he plays more or less."

Both Barcelona and Juventus are looking to end their respective seasons with a league title. While Sarri's side boast a four-point lead in Serie A, Setien's men now trail Real Madrid by two points.

The clubs are also both still alive in the Champions League with the second leg of their respective Round of 16 ties expected to be played in early August.