'He was very bitter' - Tata Martino reveals why he doesn't want to change Lionel Messi's mentality at Inter Miami

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino revealed that Lionel Messi was 'bitter' after Inter Miami's draw against Nashville.

Martino doesn't want to change Messi's mentality

Messi was bitter after Nashville draw

Forward set to miss Atlanta United clash

WHAT HAPPENED? A high-flying Inter Miami were held to a goalless draw by Nashville in Major League Soccer last month which left Messi "bitter" as revealed by manager Gerardo Martino. The Argentine manager hailed his star player for his constant urge to win matches and revealed that he would never change that mentality of Messi.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Athletic, Martino said, "Leo was visibly frustrated after our scoreless draw against Nashville. I had to tell him 'Relax, we’re not going to win every game. We can’t allow draws but we have to continue to find ways to grow.' He was very bitter. It was as if we had lost the game. We’re still trying to find ourselves (as a team), but he’s on a permanent quest to win and it’s very difficult to change that mentality. I would never want to change that mentality either. That’s what makes him better."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player has been enjoying a serious purple patch since moving to Inter Miami earlier this summer. He has already won his first trophy with the MLS club in the form of the Leagues Cup and has scored 11 goals in 11 matches and provided eight assists.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Next Match MLS ATL MIA Info

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The 36-year-old will not feature in Inter Miami's MLS clash against Atlanta United on Saturday due to a knock that ruled him out of action from Argentina's recent 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Bolivia.