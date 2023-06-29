'He wants it!' - USMNT coach BJ Callaghan hails Jesus Ferreira after Gold Cup hat-trick

BJ Callaghan hailed Jesus Ferreira's performance as he netted a hat-trick in USMNT's thumping CONCACAF Gold Cup win.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferreira netted a hat-trick as the United States registered a thumping 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis in their second group game at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

USA head coach Callaghan spoke highly of his striker's performances and stated that Ferreira has the capability to shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals for his team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Ferreira's performance, "He's got a great feel for the game, can come down and link up, makes this little darting runs in behind the backline. He understands that as a nine you have the pressure to score goals and that's a pressure he's leaning into. He wants it, he's driven by it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a much-needed win for Callaghan's side who kicked off the tournament by narrowly avoiding defeat against Jamaica.

WHAT NEXT? USMNT will next take on Trinidad and Tobago in their third group game on July 2.