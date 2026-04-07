"He's worth €140 million"... Gerrard names a standout replacement for Salah

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has tipped a standout player to succeed the Reds’ star, Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave the club at the end of the current season.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has announced his departure from the Reds at the end of the current 2025–2026 season, in a move that marks the end of an exceptional era for the Egyptian star at Anfield.

Salah had signed a contract last April keeping him at Liverpool until June 2027, but he will not see out the full term of the contract.

Following the announcement of the decision, numerous media reports have speculated on the Egyptian star’s potential replacement, as Liverpool seek to sign a standout player to succeed him.

Steven Gerrard believes that Bayern Munich’s 24-year-old star, Michael Olis, is the ideal candidate to play on the right wing.

However, the 45-year-old Gerrard knows that the Frenchman will not come easily, given his club’s determination to keep him.

The Frenchman’s market value stands at €140 million, according to Transfermarkt, and his contract runs until 2029, with no release clause.

Gerrard told talkSPORT Breakfast: “I think the concern lies in trying to replace Salah; in terms of a perfect match, I think there are very few players available that you can get… Ousmane will be one, I suppose, but I don’t think he’ll be available.”

He continued: “But from my experience, having been a player at Liverpool, and also since I left, the Liverpool recruitment team will have different options, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be looking for a player who’s exactly the same.”

He added: “When we had to replace Sadio Mané, for example, we chose Luis Díaz, who is a bit different, if you like.”

Gerrard added: “Or when Luis Suárez left, they had different types of options to try and replace the players… Liverpool have a fantastic track record of replacing the big players who have left before.”

Olis, who is considered more of an assist king than a prolific goalscorer like Salah, joined Bayern Munich in 2024 for over £45 million from Crystal Palace.

He has proven to be incredible value for money, scoring 36 goals and providing 51 assists in 95 appearances to date.

This season alone, he has made an impressive 44 contributions in just 40 matches across all competitions.

Understandably, Bayern Munich are keen not to lose their playmaker, and in a statement made earlier this year, the club’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß denied reports that Liverpool were set to sign Olis.

(Read also)... FIFA takes action against Spain following the events of the Egypt match