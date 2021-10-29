'He is in good shape' - Eriksen's agent responds to Inter sale announcement

Christian Eriksen’s agent says the midfielder is “in good shape” after Inter confirmed they were looking to sell the 29-year-old because he is unable to continue his career in Italy.

Martin Schoots added that Inter’s announcement was just “an accounting issue” as he looks to revive his playing career.

The Denmark international has been fitted with a defibrillator after going into cardiac arrest on the field during the Euro 2020 match against Finland, but Serie A rules prevent players from playing competitive games with such equipment.

What was said?

Responding to Inter’s announcement about Eriksen’s future, Schoots told Goal: "The statement is a message from the company FC Internazionale Milano SpA to its shareholders.

“Every player has a book value. And since Christian is a contracted player of the club, technically he still has a book value. That’s all it says, it’s an accounting issue and it has not so much to do with Christian himself.

“Christian is doing well. He is spending a lot of quality time with his family. He is in good shape. When there will be more news, it will be communicated."

What did Inter say?

In publishing their financial results for the year, an Inter statement read: "With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen (whose book value at 30 June 2021 was €18.3 million (£15m/$21m)), it should be noted that following a serious injury occurred during the European Championships in June 2021, the same was temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity for the current season.

"Although the current conditions of the player are not such as to allow the achievement of sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where therefore the player could resume competitive activity."

Where could Eriksen go?

Eriksen, whose Inter contract expires in 2024, has been linked with several clubs in recent months and those rumours are only likely to increase following Inter’s announcement.

Article continues below

Dutch giants Ajax were credited with an interest over the summer, while another of his former clubs Tottenham have also been linked.

A switch to La Liga and Real Madrid has also been mooted in recent weeks.

Further reading