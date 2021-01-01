'He is a bit small' - 'Unbelievable' Musiala urged to hit the gym as Babbel lauds Bayern and Germany breakthrough

A European Championship-winning defender has also been discussing Joachim Low's summer plans and Kai Havertz's ongoing development

Markus Babbel knows all about the pressure of performing for Bayern Munich and Germany, with the Euro 96 winner discussing Jamal Musiala's breakthrough, a return to Joachim Low's plans for Thomas Muller and Kai Havertz's ongoing development with Goal.

The ex-Bayern defender, who took in two spells with the Bavarian giants in his playing career, has been keeping a close eye on developments at the Allianz Arena this season, with teen sensation Musiala among those to have piqued interest around the world.

At just 18 years of age, the highly-rated midfielder - who finished eighth on Goal's NXGN list for 2021 - has broken records in the Bundesliga and Champions League, appearing and scoring in both competitions, signed a new contract and shunned England to become a full Germany international.

How high will Musiala's star rise?

Babbel is one of Musiala's many admirers and, speaking in association with Euro 2020 betting platform Unikrn, has told Goal of the exciting youngster: "He's an unbelievable talent.

"If you can play in this team at 18, well done. He was an important player in the squad. Technically he is unbelievable, he is a 30-year-old player because he is so calm on the ball and relaxed. He makes it look easy and has everything under control.

"The only thing he has to learn now is to get a bit stronger. He is a bit small at the moment but he is only 18 so get a little bit more in the gym and the rest will come.

"I'm not sure that he plays a big role now in the European Championship, but it would be a fantastic experience for him. I'm not sure he can play many games there, but he is a massive talent. It is really great to watch him."

Is Havertz still on the right path?

Another hot prospect that Germany have high hopes for is Kai Havertz, with the 21-year-old playmaker opting to leave the comfort zone of his homeland in 2020 for a Premier League challenge at Chelsea.

He has struggled to live up to a £70 million ($95m) price tag at times, but still has plenty of potential to unlock and is being backed to become a leading light in English football.

Babbel added on a player that has been used as a false nine this season by fellow countryman Thomas Tuchel and is currently counting down the days to a Champions League final date with Manchester City: "I love to watch him. For me he is one of the biggest talents that we have.

"For me, it was the right decision and this age to make this move now to a big club like Chelsea. If you play too long for Leverkusen then it's not good for him. I see that he can be one of the best players in the Premier League. He is so skilful. He is strong, he can run, he is a smart guy on the pitch who sees good space.

"He will be a fantastic player for Chelsea if he can stay confident. Sometimes you need a few games to get this confidence in your body and then you will see that he is an outstanding player. I saw him against Real Madrid and he was one of the best players on the pitch. Him with Mason Mount together is top class."

Hope for Muller and Hummels in Germany squad?

Musiala and Havertz are very much in contention for spots in Joachim Low's squad for this summer's European Championship, which is set to be revealed on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen whether slates will be wiped clean for a trio of more experienced stars.

Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are World Cup winners, but they have been frozen out of the international fold for over two years despite continuing to perform at a high level domestically for Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

Pressed on whether recalls could be earned by three decorated performers, Babbel said: "I'm a fan of the best players being nominated. It doesn't matter what age they are, if they are ready to perform then they have to be nominated.

"Thomas Muller has had an unbelievable season. He was so important for Robert Lewandowski. Without Thomas Muller, he wouldn't score 40 goals because Muller has more than 20 assists. It's not normal. He was so important to win the championship. You have to take him. If you don't, then you are not normal as a coach. He is one of the best players in Germany.

"With the defenders, I'm not sure. Boateng, the problem with Jerome is that he has had many injuries. You need guys that you can trust to play an entire tournament and I'm not sure if he can without injuries. Mats Hummels, he can do it. He is strong and every single game he is there."

Germany, who find themselves in the so-called 'Group of Death', are due to open their Euros campaign against France on June 15 before then going on to face Portugal and Hungary.

