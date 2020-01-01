‘He has been very positive’ - Aina lauds Parker’s impact on Fulham

The Nigeria international has reserved special accolades for the Cottagers boss in the wake of their victory over West Bromwich Albion on Monday

Ola Aina has hailed the impact of manager Scott Parker on Fulham after defeating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Monday night.

After a stuttering start to the 2020-21 English top-flight season that saw the Cottagers go on a run of six games without victory, they eventually got their act right together thanks to first-half strikes from Bobby Decordova-Reid and the Nigeria international.

The ‘massive’ result against Slaven Bilic’s men moved them away from the base of the English elite division log having garnered just four points from seven games.

According to Torino loanee Aina who scored his maiden Premier League goal in his 51st appearance, Fulham’s resurgence should be attributed to the 40-year-old’s influence on the team as he had stayed optimistic despite Fulham’s discouraging start.

“He has been great, keeping the belief within the camp and he always tells us that he believes in each and everyone of us, believes in our ability and what we can achieve,” Aina told Standard Sport.

“He has been very positive with us - where we lack, he lets us know, and where we do well, he lets us know. He is a very truthful guy and he has been great.”

The 24-year-old was part of the Blues’ three FA Youth Cup-winning sides and Uefa Youth League triumph, however, he was loaned to Hull City after failing to get regular action at Stamford Bridge.

After completing his spell with the Tigers, he was shipped to Serie A outfit Torino for another loan stint. His move was made permanent in a deal worth £8.9m (€10m) after he impressed during his one-year stay in Italy – making 32 appearances and scoring once.

In the 2019-20 season, he accounted for 37 appearances for the Bull, which included 32 matches in Serie A. However, he returned to England to join Fulham a day before their Premier League opening fixture against Arsenal.

He is expected to play a role as Parker’s men would be eyeing a victory against West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday.

After the game, Aina will join Nigeria’s squad for next week’s double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against Sierra Leone.