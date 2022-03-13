'Because he doesn't understand me!' - Robertson jokes about Luis Diaz's instant impact at Liverpool

Andy Robertson has joked that Luis Diaz has been able to have an instant impact at Liverpool "because he doesn't speak a bit of English" and "doesn't understand" anything that he says to him.

Diaz arrived at Anfield from Porto in a £50 million ($65m) deal in the January transfer window, and has quickly settled into his new surroundings in England.

The 25-year-old's latest stellar display came in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday, which he capped with a goal, and Robertson believes that defenders are already "scared" of facing him.

What's been said?

Diaz has been able to hit the ground running on Merseyside despite not yet being able to speak English, and Robertson says the language barrier has actually worked in his favour.

Asked how the Colombian has been to make such a big impact for the Reds, Robertson told BT Sport: "Probably because he doesn't speak a bit of English and doesnt understand me!

“Look, he’s been incredible since he came in, he’s been special and he’s hit the ground running.

“I think today he was unplayable at times just driving at defences. You can see people are scared of him.

“He’s got an end product and that’s the main thing. It’s never easy coming in in January and sometimes you need to find your feet but he’s done it really quickly and long may that continue.”

Diaz's bright start at Liverpool

Diaz's goal against Brighton was his second in ten appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, with his only previous effort coming in a 3-1 win against Norwich on February 19.

The former Porto star has already made six starts for Jurgen Klopp's side, allaying fears that he would struggle for regular minutes amid strong competition for places in attack from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool fans will hope he can continue to impress when they take in a trip to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Wednesday night.

