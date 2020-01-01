Hazard's injury woes continue ahead of Man City clash

The attacker has struggled for fitness following his move to Los Blancos and could nowbe set to miss their midweek Champions League clash

Eden Hazard's injury woes continue to plague the Belgian playmaker at Real Madrid after he was forced from the field during their clash with Levante in La Liga on Saturday.

The Belgian attacker has struggled for fitness following his move to the Spanish capital from Chelsea and looks to have been dealt a further blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The 29-year-old was making only his 10th league appearance of the term when he was taken off just beyond the hour-mark with what appeared to be a leg injury.

More to follow...