Hazard, Griezmann and Joao Felix headline record transfer spend in 2019

The young Portugal international's move to Atletico Madrid was the biggest of 2019, as clubs spent a record $7.35billion on transfers across the year.

FIFA has revealed a record amount was spent on transfers in 2019, with deals for Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix topping the bill.

The Global Transfer Market (GTM_) report issued by world football's governing body on Wednesday revealed $7.35billion (£5.6bn/$8.15bn) was spent by clubs in the transfer market in 2019, an increase of 5.8 per cent on the previous year.

The study also confirmed that English clubs spent the most, though the total figure of $1.52billion (£1.14bn/$1.7bn) was a 22.1% decrease from 2018.

Joao Felix's €126 million transfer from Benfica to Atletico Madrid – who sold Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona for €120m – was the biggest deal of 2019, while Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth €100m.

There was also a new record in terms of total transfers: no less than 18,042 made over the course of 2019 involving 15,463 players from 178 different countries.

The report also showed that the vast bulk of spending is concentrated among a select group of clubs that make up football's elite.

According to FIFA's findings, 80% of all spending on transfer fees came from 100 clubs combined in 2018.

Women's football too saw a sharp rise in both transfers and spending, with 833 moves made (compared to 696 in 2018) for a sum of $652,032 (£497,000) - 16.3% up on the previous year.

“We are happy to once again share the GTM reports for both men and women’s football, which clearly reflect the constantly evolving trends in the global transfer market," FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Dr Emilio García Silvero. explained to the body's official website.

"It is remarkable to see a new record number of transfers in the men’s market.

"We observe as well increasing all-round figures in the women’s market, which is a sign of the positive overall development women’s football over the last year which we trust will continue in 2020.”

Harry Maguire became the world's most expensive defender with a reported £80m switch from Leicester City to Manchester United, while Ajax sold young stars Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong to Juventus and Barcelona respectively for an initial €75m each.