Hazard makes first Real Madrid start since January as Blancos look to ex-Chelsea star to replace injured Benzema

Carlo Ancelotti has named Eden Hazard in his Real Madrid starting line up for the first time since January for Sunday's clash with Real Mallorca.

Ceballos also earns rare start

Toni Kroos takes over the armband

Win would take Madrid top of La Liga

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid are without Karim Benzema for Sunday's clash after the striker was forced off with an injury in the Champions League win over Celtic. Ancelotti has therefore brought in Hazard for his first start of the season, and also handed Dani Ceballos a place in the starting XI. Hazard's last start came in a 2-2 draw against Elche, while Ceballos is making just his third start since returning from a loan spell with Arsenal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard has struggled to make much of an impact at Real Madrid since signing from Chelsea, although his time at the club has been disrupted by injury. The Belgian put in a promising performance off the bench against Celtic, scoring the third in a 3-0 win, and now has another chance to try and impress against Mallorca.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid will be out to maintain their perfect start to the season on Sunday. Los Blancos has won all six games so far in all competitions and another victory will see the team leapfrog rivals Barcelona and move back to the top of the table in La Liga.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Twitter

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Real Madrid completed 33 passes in the build-up to Hazard's goal against Celtic in the Champions League in midweek. The total is the most in any of their 434 Champions League goals since 2003-04.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? After Sunday's game, Ancelotti's side are back in Champions League action in midweek against RB Leipzig at Santiago Bernabeu.