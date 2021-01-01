Havertz desperate to start vs Real Madrid after double against Fulham

The Germany international hopes to keep his place in Chelsea's starting XI after starring for the Blues on Saturday

Kai Havertz hopes he has earned a place in Chelsea's starting XI for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid after firing his side to a 2-0 win against Fulham on Saturday.

The Germany international scored both of the Blues' goals as they picked up a crucial three points in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Havertz was left out of the squad for his side's win at West Ham last week and was then introduced as a second half substitute as Thomas Tuchel's men drew 1-1 with Madrid in the first leg of the European clash.

What has been said?

The former Bayer Leverkusen star hopes to have won his coach's trust ahead of the home clash with the Spanish giants.

"I'm always desperate to start games, but I know we have a lot of quality players in the team and the other players play well as well," he told Sky Sports.

"I keep going, train hard and give my best. We will see on Wednesday. I think it was very important. We have to come in the top four of the Premier League, that is our goal for the season and this win today is crucial for us. Then, on Wednesday we have another important game so we're happy with the win.

"I scored very early so it gave me a little bit of confidence, it is always good to score and I'm happy to help the team. I hope I can continue like this on Wednesday."

How has Havertz performed for Chelsea?

Havertz's double against Fulham takes his goal tally up to four in the Premier League for the season, and eight for all competitions.

The 21-year-old has also registered three assists in the English top flight for Chelsea.

What next for the Blues?

Chelsea will host Madrid at Stamford Bridge for the second leg of the semi-final on Wednesday.

Three days later they will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City, followed by a home game against Arsenal on May 12.

