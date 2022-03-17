Have Everton ever been relegated? Toffees' Premier League and top-flight record
No football team has a divine right to remain part of the top division, wherever they may be.
Though it may be rare, it is not impossible for a footballing behemoth to find itself relegated to lower leagues. English football is littered with examples - former European champions Nottingham Forest dropped a few rungs, while Leeds United's woes led to the phrase 'Doing a Leeds'.
Everton have found themselves in deep water during the 2021-22 season, with serious efforts underway to preserve their Premier League status, but have they ever been relegated before? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Editors' Picks
- Arsenal vs Liverpool: Who are their greatest African players?
- Top-class Liverpool close on top spot: Relentless Reds record ninth consecutive win at Arsenal
- Arsenal on the right track but learned valuable lessons in Liverpool defeat
- What comes next for Bielsa - America, Australia or president of Argentina?!
Have Everton ever been relegated?
Everton have only ever been relegated twice since the establishment of the Football League in 1888.
Their first relegation from the top flight came during the 1929-30 season when they finished 22nd in the First Division, despite the best efforts of Dixie Dean. The Toffees returned to the top table at the first opportunity by winning the 1930-31 Second Division, with Dean spearheading the promotion drive.
Everton's second experience of relegation came two decades later in the 1950-51 season. On that occasion they also finished bottom of the league and it took three attempts for them to regain their top-flight status as they won the Second Division in 1953-54.
The Goodison Park club have been at English football's top table since 1954-55.
Have Everton ever been relegated from the Premier League?
Everton have never been relegated from Premier League since the re-branded First Division launched in 1992-93.
The Merseyside outfit are part of an exclusive group that can claim an unblemished record as part of every Premier League season, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham among that cohort.
Season
Final position
Points
1992-93
13th
53
1993-94
17th
44
1994-95
15th
50
1995-96
6th
61
1996-97
15th
42
1997-98
17th
40
1998-99
14th
43
1999-2000
13th
50
2000-01
16th
42
2001-02
15th
43
2002-03
7th
59
2003-04
17th
39
2004-05
4th
61
2005-06
11th
50
2006-07
6th
58
2007-08
5th
65
2008-09
5th
63
2009-10
8th
61
2010-11
7th
54
2011-12
7th
56
2012-13
6th
63
2013-14
5th
72
2014-15
11th
47
2015-16
11th
47
2016-17
7th
61
2017-18
8th
49
2018-19
8th
54
2019-20
12th
49
2020-21
10th
59
Everton enjoyed relative success in the Premier League during the mid-to-late 2000s, with David Moyes transforming the club into genuine contenders for European football, and they have been a regular fixture in the top half of the table since.
However, it was not always thus and the early years of the Premier League saw the Toffees toil at the other end of the division.
They came perilously close to relegation in 2003-04 when they finished just outside the drop zone in 17th place, having amassed a meagre 39 points across 38 games - their worst ever Premier League performance.