Hat-trick hero Pulisic will become Chelsea's prized asset, says Nevin

Former Blues wing legend blown away by American's hat-trick at Burnley and believes squad's 'nice-guy' can play starring role

Christian Pulisic has been tipped to become the prized asset in the Chelsea side by former Blues' wing star Pat Nevin.

Pulisic won wide admiration for his performances off the bench in recent weeks to earn his first Premier League start at Burnley on Saturday where he responded with the first hat-trick of his career.

Nevin, who delighted the Stamford Bridge faithful with his own pace and trickery in the eighties, was glowing in his praise of the 21-year-old American’s display at Turf Moor.

“He is another player Chelsea fans can get rightly excited about,” enthused Nevin on Chelseafc.com

“In fact I will not be surprised if over time he becomes the prized asset in the side, he really does have that much ability.”

Nevin has also been impressed with the attitude and character of the £58 million (€67m/$74m) capture from Borussia Dortmund who has had to bide his time for a chance under Frank Lampard.

“Fortunately he seems to be the sort of guy who just wants to do it for the team," said Nevin.



“It doesn’t look or sound like an ego trip for him and I suspect that will go down extremely well with Frank Lampard.

“In a world where loud self-promotion and self-aggrandising is everywhere, isn’t it good to see that a nice quiet guy can get along just fine as well.”

But despite his impact on Saturday, Nevin says Lampard may decide to take Pulisic out of the firing line for Wednesday's Carabao Cup visit of Manchester United.

“It would be great to see him play against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup but there are a whole bunch of players who need games and Frank will think long and hard about this one.

“It is not easy for Frank to decide and gone are the days when you said, ‘It’s only the Carabao Cup, we should just play the kids’.

“These days you are more likely to say, ‘It is the Carabao Cup, let’s rest the kids and give some of the more established players a chance’.

“The likes of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi would definitely love some game time and anyone who we can get back from injury would also be desperate for a go.

The likes of N’Golo Kante, Emerson, Andreas Christensen, Toni Rudiger, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Pedro all must be watching on and thinking they would love to be playing every week. The only way you can do that is to let the manager see you doing well against the likes of a Manchester United.”