Hassane Kamara: Watford sign Cote d’Ivoire defender from Nice

English Premier League outfit Watford have announced the signing of Cote d’Ivoire international Hassane Kamara.

The 27-year-old left-back joined the Hornets from Ligue 1 outfit Nice for an undisclosed fee that will keep him at Vicarage Road until 2025.

Prior to the move, the African star had featured in 11 league matches for the Eaglets in the ongoing 2021-22 campaign.

“Watford FC is delighted to announce the signing of Ivorian left-sided defender Hassane Kamara on a deal until June 2025,” a statement from the Premier League side read.

“The 27-year-old joins from Nice - currently second in France’s Ligue 1 - for whom he has made 11 league appearances this season.

“After beginning his career at LB Chateauroux Kamara moved to Stade de Reims in 2015, where he won the French second division, showcasing his pace and creative ability from deep.”

Kamara’s presence is expected to beef up Watford’s backline as Claudio Ranieri’s men have conceded 16 goals in their last six matches in all competitions.

In addition, the Hertfordshire based outfit has lost all those games as they occupy the 17th spot in the English topflight having garnered 13 points from 18 outings.

As a result of this move, Kamara becomes the ninth African at Watford. Others include: Peter Etebo (Nigeria), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Kwadwo Baah (Ghana), Emmanuel Dennis (Nigeria), Imran Louza (Morocco), Adam Masina (Morocco), Nicolas Nkoulou (Cameroon), and Ismaila Sarr (Senegal).

Barring any challenges, he could make his debut when Ranieri’s side squares up against Newcastle United in an English top-flight outing.

Kamara is of Malian, Gambian and Ivorian descent. Nonetheless, he made his Cote d’Ivoire in a 2-1 friendly win over Burkina Faso on June 5, 2021.

Despite his impressive displays in France, he was excluded from Patrice Beaumelle’s squad to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon.

The Elephants, who are making their 24th appearance at Afcon, have been zoned in Group E alongside Sierra Leone, Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.

They will commence their campaign against the National Thunder on January 12 at the Japoma Stadium.

Four days later, they will square up against the Leone Stars before trying the reigning African champions for size on January 20.